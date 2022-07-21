Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 11,219 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $325.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.06 and a 200 day moving average of $359.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

