Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $408.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.93.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

