Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $465.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

