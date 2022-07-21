Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,949 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $6,432,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.