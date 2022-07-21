Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

