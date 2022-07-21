Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

