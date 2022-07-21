Moonriver Market Cap Reaches $65.67 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $65.67 million and $15.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $13.59 or 0.00060080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00330275 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,406,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,832,400 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

