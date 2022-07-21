Moonriver Market Cap Reaches $65.67 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $65.67 million and $15.92 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $13.59 or 0.00060080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00330275 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015737 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,406,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,832,400 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
