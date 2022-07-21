Morgan Stanley Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $140.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.17.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

