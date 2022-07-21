Morgan Stanley Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $119.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.49 on Monday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

