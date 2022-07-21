Morgan Stanley Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $114.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 62,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

