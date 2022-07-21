Morgan Stanley Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $35.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.17.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

