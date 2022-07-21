Morgan Stanley Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $69.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 137,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,658. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.