Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.7% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $106,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 97,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

