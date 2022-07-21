Morgan Stanley Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.16.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.