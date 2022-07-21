MotaCoin (MOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $894.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $150,136.78 and approximately $894.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Impleum (IMPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,437,382 coins and its circulating supply is 55,231,136 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
