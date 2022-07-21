Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 46,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 25,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,291. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

