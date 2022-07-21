mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.64 million and $13,697.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,906.79 or 0.99999422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00048133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023249 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001431 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.