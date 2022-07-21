M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $280.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

MTB stock opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.97. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

