MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($257.58) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($242.42) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($216.16) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($232.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($195.96) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($234.34) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €190.50 ($192.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €178.40 and its 200-day moving average is €190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €159.40 ($161.01) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($223.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

