Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 151.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

