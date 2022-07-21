Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Earns “Outperform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.11.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$11.74 on Monday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$396.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

