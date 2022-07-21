Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 22,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 18,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Mydecine Innovations Group Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

