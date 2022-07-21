NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
NACCO Industries Price Performance
NYSE NC opened at $38.98 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.
NACCO Industries Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.