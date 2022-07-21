NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NYSE NC opened at $38.98 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

