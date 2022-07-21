NANJCOIN Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (NANJ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $305,065.54 and approximately $350.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

