NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 5.3 %

NNVC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

