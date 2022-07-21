National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $281.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.