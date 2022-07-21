National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $84.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.

