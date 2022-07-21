National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 122,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock worth $395,430,143. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $243.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

