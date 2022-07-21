National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

