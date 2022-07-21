National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

ZTS opened at $176.25 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.