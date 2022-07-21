National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 109,865 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

