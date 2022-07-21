National Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $5,708,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KO. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

