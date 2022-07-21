National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $233.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

