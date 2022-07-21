National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,901,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

