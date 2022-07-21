National Bank Financial Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,748. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after buying an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after buying an additional 313,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its position in Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

