National Bank Financial Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to C$26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 2,722,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,423,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

