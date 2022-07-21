National Bank Financial Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Target Price to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 69,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.76. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.