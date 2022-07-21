National Bankshares Lowers Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.80

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.52. 40,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,217. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

In related news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,658,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,529,111.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

