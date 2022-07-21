National Bankshares Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 345,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,942. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.0400774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 63,200 shares of company stock worth $173,591.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.