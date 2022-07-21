National Bankshares Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.05

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.20 to C$7.05 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.11.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,043. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.2994941 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

