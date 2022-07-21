National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

