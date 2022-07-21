National Bankshares Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$64.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

TSE:SU opened at C$41.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$56.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.99.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

