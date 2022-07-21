National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

National CineMedia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 17,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,816. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

