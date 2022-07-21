NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,625 ($19.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,462 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.81. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,300 ($15.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,969.93 ($23.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £760.03 million and a P/E ratio of 143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Louisa Symington Mills purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £19,669.50 ($23,514.05).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

