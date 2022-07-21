NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stake Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300,325 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.53% of NeoGenomics worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.