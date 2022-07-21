NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.03 million and $4.71 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,779.42 or 0.99860992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.