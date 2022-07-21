NEST Protocol Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.99 million and $2.84 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.96 or 1.00043392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.