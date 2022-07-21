Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 7.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.77. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.