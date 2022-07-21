Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.14 EPS.

Netflix Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $216.44 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average is $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

