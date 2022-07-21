Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

